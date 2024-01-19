The Lioness Roars Back: Wiyaala Set to Serenade Accra with Two Stellar Concerts

After a five-year hiatus from the vibrant concert scene in the Ghanaian capital, the revered 'Lioness of Africa', Wiyaala, is set to roar back to life in Accra. Her return, etched in anticipation and the promise of unforgettable performances, is marked by two concerts. Both events are poised to not only rekindle old memories but also carve new ones in the minds of her adoring fans and music enthusiasts.

Wiyaala and The Yaga Yagas: A Serenade of Synchrony

Scheduled for January 26th and July 27th, 2024, Wiyaala's performances will carry the rhythm of her partnership with The Yaga Yagas, a band she has harmonized with for concerts across Europe since 2019. The first concert is set to take place at the Alliance Francaise, and the second one at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill. Both concerts are set to commence at 8 pm, turning the Ghanaian nights into a symphony of music and life.

Concert-goers can look forward to an immersive musical experience, a journey that spans from her classic hits such as 'Rock My Body' to her newer compositions. True to Wiyaala's style, her performances will be a tapestry of sounds, woven with the threads of her soulful voice and her unique ability to tell stories through music.

Unveiling Northern Ghana's Musical Gems

In addition to her mesmerizing performance, Wiyaala is using this opportunity to spotlight other talents from Northern Ghana. Among them are master xylophonist Isaac Birituro, kologo player Stevo Atimbre, and a promising new band from Wa, the Chin-Chigas. This inclusion speaks volumes about Wiyaala's commitment to not only her musical journey but also her dedication to nurturing and showcasing the rich tapestry of music from her homeland.

In conclusion, Wiyaala's return to Accra is more than just a series of concerts. It is a celebration of music, a testament to her unwavering passion, and a platform for emerging talents from Northern Ghana. As Accra gears up for these musical nights, one thing is certain - the lioness is back, and she's ready to rock the capital once more.