The Libertines Drop 'Shiver,' Teasing Upcoming Album with Latest Single

British rock band, The Libertines, has unveiled 'Shiver,' a compelling new single from their soon-to-be-released album, 'All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.' The preview track, a dramatic indie burner, was jointly crafted by band members Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, with their individual contributions so closely interwoven that distinguishing between them has proved challenging.

Advertisment

Collaborative Creation

Doherty and Barat's collaborative efforts on 'Shiver' have resulted in a piece of music that embodies the band's return to their roots. The single is a testament to their shared vision and mutual creativity. Doherty had proposed an alternative title, 'The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier,' but 'Shiver' was the favoured choice.

A Nod to the Past

Advertisment

'Shiver' draws inspiration from a poignant moment in British history: the band's viewing of Queen Elizabeth's funeral while recording the album in Jamaica. This event has left an indelible mark on the song, adding depth and resonance to the lyrics.

Anticipated Tour

Alongside their new music release, The Libertines have announced an upcoming UK club tour. This highly anticipated event, set to kick off at the Arc in Stockton, comes with the promise of the band's signature high-energy live performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting this tour, which is already sold out, underscoring the band's significant impact on the British music scene.