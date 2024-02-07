The Lemon Twigs' New Album 'A Dream Is All We Know': A Sonic Journey Through Time and Imagination

New York City's musical duo, The Lemon Twigs, are poised to release their fifth studio album, 'A Dream Is All We Know,' on May 3. Brothers and band members Brian and Michael D'Addario draw their inspiration from an imagined locale, 'Mersey Beach,' merging Liverpool's rich musical legacy and the iconic Laurel Canyon sound to create a unique sonic blend.

Advertisment

'They Don't Know How To Fall In Place': A Sonic Journey

Prior to the album's launch, the band debuted a new music video for their latest single, 'They Don't Know How To Fall In Place,' through PAPER. The song's distinct character comes from harmonized melodies and fluctuating organ keys, evoking the essence of 1960s pop music. The Lemon Twigs cite musical influences like The Association, Sagittarius, and Tages.

The band shares that the song reflects the surreal sensation of waking up, uncertain of one's place in the world. The track encapsulates an imaginative time-traveling journey, a testament to their innovative music production and arrangement techniques.

Advertisment

'A Dream Is All We Know': An Auditory Exploration

The album 'A Dream Is All We Know' sees The Lemon Twigs reverting to their electric guitar-centered, anthemic style, which has already garnered critical acclaim. The album was recorded entirely on period-specific equipment, across three studios on separate coasts, following a prolific and vibrant creative period. The album cover, tracklist, and release date have been revealed, with the band having also performed the first single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

From 'Bubblegum Pop' to 'Breezy Energy'

'A Dream Is All We Know' is described as more 'bubblegum pop' compared to their previous work, reflecting an evolution in their sound. The latest single, 'They Don't Know How To Fall In Place,' affirms their enduring presence in the music industry. The album is said to be more 'breezy' and 'energetic' than their previous work, promising fans an exciting musical journey.

As we await the release of 'A Dream Is All We Know,' The Lemon Twigs continue to push boundaries, creating a unique and evocative musical landscape. With each release, they take us on a journey through sound, time, and imagination, proving that for them, music is more than just a dream.