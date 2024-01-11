The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities

The esteemed Choir of Taunton is readying to orchestrate an evening of musical enchantment, aimed at bolstering the noble causes of Charis Refugees and Somerset Supports Ukraine. The cherished venue, St James’ Church, will host this charity concert on February 17, with doors welcoming attendees from 7pm onwards.

A Concert for a Cause

Joint patrons, the Mayor of Taunton and the Chair of Somerset Council, have chosen the beneficiaries of this special event. The Choir’s Secretary, Phil Knowles, underscores the importance of this concert, describing it as one of their significant annual events that extend support to the patrons’ selected charities.

Special Performances and Guests

The concert promises a night of diverse musical delights, crafted meticulously by the Choir’s Musical Director, Nick Thomas. Sharing the stage with the Choir will be the special guests, the Kingsbury Episcopi Band, adding their unique musical flavor to the evening.

A Legacy of Giving

The Choir of Taunton carries a legacy of charitable contributions. Last season, they raised a commendable sum of over £4,000. On average, they perform around 10 concerts a year, marking significant milestones, including their recent 75th-anniversary celebrations. The upcoming charity concert is another jewel in their altruistic crown.

Embrace the opportunity to enjoy a night of music while supporting commendable causes. Tickets, priced at £12.50, are available at the Choir Box Office, on the choir’s official website, or at the Taunton Visitor Centre.