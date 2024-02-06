The Beach Boys Set to Rock The Ledge Amphitheater on 2024 Tour

Iconic American rock band, The Beach Boys, has announced their 'Endless Summer Gold' 2024 tour, promising an unforgettable musical journey across the country. The tour, which will bring their classic Southern Californian sound to various venues, has sparked a wave of anticipation and enthusiasm among fans, particularly for the stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN on July 10th.

The Beach Boys: Echoing Through Decades

The group, led by chief lyricist Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston, along with musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago, and John Wedemeyer, will kick-start their tour on February 21st at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu, HI. Tickets for the events are set to go on sale on February 9th at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office.

A Return to The Ledge

The anticipated performance at The Ledge Amphitheater is not the band's first; the announcement has sparked a renewed fervor among fans who had the pleasure of witnessing The Beach Boys' previous successful show at the venue. The band's timeless tunes and enduring charm have a way of transcending generations, as they continue to captivate audiences with their unique blend of harmonious vocals and sun-soaked melodies.

Anticipation for More

While the announcement of The Beach Boys' performance is indeed a highlight, it is but one of many shows to come at The Ledge. As the venue continues to reveal additional performances, fans eagerly await the reveal of more artists, driven by the possibility that their public suggestions might shape the forthcoming musical lineup.