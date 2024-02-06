The Beach Boys Announce 'Endless Summer Gold' Tour

Legendary rock band The Beach Boys have announced their new tour, "Endless Summer Gold," commencing in Hawaii later this month. The tour will reach Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay on July 11, promising a night filled with the band's classic hits and their signature Southern California sound. This announcement coincides with two significant happenings: the release of their official book "The Beach Boys By The Beach Boys" and CBS's tribute special, "A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys."

Current Lineup and Tour Expectations

The current lineup of The Beach Boys comprises original lead singer Mike Love, long-standing member Bruce Johnston, and a supporting ensemble of talented musicians committed to upholding the band's musical legacy. Fans attending the "Endless Summer Gold" tour can expect an evening of nostalgia, underscored by timeless tracks like "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Surfin' U.S.A.," and "Good Vibrations."

Legacy of The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, have sold over 100 million records globally and charted more than 80 songs, carving out an indelible mark on the American music scene. Their influence spans over six decades, resonating with their iconic Southern Californian sound that continues to enchant generations of listeners.

How to Get Tickets

Ticket sales for the "Endless Summer Gold" Tour commence on Friday, February 9. Fans eager to experience a night of classic rock can visit the official websites of Mike Love or The Beach Boys for more information, including details on VIP after-party events at select venues.