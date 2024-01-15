en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Tennessee Students Celebrate School Choice Week with Performances at Musicians Hall of Fame

On January 23, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Tennessee will reverberate with the power of music and education. Over 100 students from various schools across the state will come together to celebrate National School Choice Week, an event promoting diversity in education and the importance of school choice. The event, hosted by the American Federation for Children and the Beacon Center of Tennessee, will feature student performances, speeches, and a range of activities.

A Melody of Learning

At the heart of this celebration is the belief that every child thrives when given a choice in their education. The event will showcase the talent and creativity of students, offering a platform to express their voices through music and speeches. Beyond just a display of their abilities, these performances serve as a testament to the potential unlocked when students find the right learning environment.

The Harmony of Choice

National School Choice Week advocates for an array of educational options, including public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. The goal is to ensure that all families have the freedom to select the best learning environment for their children. This approach underscores the significance of a customized education, one that can foster individual talents and aspirations.

Empowering Families with Education

Both the American Federation for Children – Tennessee and the Beacon Center of Tennessee are steadfast in their mission to empower families, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds. They believe in the transformative power of education and the right of every family to choose the optimal K-12 education for their child. The event at the Musicians Hall of Fame stands as a celebration of this belief, a symphony of voices advocating for educational diversity and choice.

0
Education Music United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, a path of light will guide the public through an evening of celebration, marking the start of the bicentennial year for the University of Manchester. As the clock strikes 6:24pm, a tribute to the institution’s founding year, a visual spectacle will be initiated, illuminating iconic locations on the university campus
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
11 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Winchester's Joshua Boze and Menifee's Miarosa Gyllenswan Achieve Academic Excellence at University of Jamestown
12 mins ago
Winchester's Joshua Boze and Menifee's Miarosa Gyllenswan Achieve Academic Excellence at University of Jamestown
Code College's Cybersecurity Bootcamp: Bridging the Skills Gap in South Africa
6 mins ago
Code College's Cybersecurity Bootcamp: Bridging the Skills Gap in South Africa
MedTrain+ Launches New Fellowship Program Offering Real-World Research Experience
7 mins ago
MedTrain+ Launches New Fellowship Program Offering Real-World Research Experience
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
9 mins ago
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
12 seconds
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
13 seconds
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
23 seconds
Lottery Winners' Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
24 seconds
Takeru Segawa's Debut in ONE Championship: A Historic Kickboxing Match Looms
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
30 seconds
Vinicius Jr.'s Hat-Trick Seals Victory for Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
30 seconds
Celtic FC's Alistair Johnston Braves Freezing Icelandic Waters Amid Scotland's Cold Snap
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
43 seconds
Unexpected Interruption at Trump Rally in Iowa
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
5 mins
Kotak General Insurance Revolutionizes Healthcare with Inclusive Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
6 mins
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
14 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
43 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app