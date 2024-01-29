Teejay Dominates IRAWMA Nominations; Sean Paul, Masicka Match His Tally

Jamaican dancehall sensation, Teejay, has made waves in the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), securing seven nominations for the forthcoming event scheduled for March 22 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Teejay's nominations are a testament to the triumph of his hit single 'Drift', a track that has not only dominated the dancehall scene but has also found favor within hip hop circles.

Competition is Fierce

However, Teejay is not alone in this moment of honor. Fellow Jamaican artists, Sean Paul and Masicka, have also earned seven nominations each, setting the stage for an intense contest. The coveted Peter Tosh Recording Artist of The Year category will witness a fierce battle where Teejay will be up against Sean Paul, Masicka, Popcaan, and Valiant.

A Celebration of Reggae and World Music

Byron Messia, Popcaan, and Nigerian artist Burna Boy have each secured five nominations, reflecting the diversity and global influence of reggae and world music. The 41st annual IRAWMA event, announced recently in Fort Lauderdale by the award's founder Ephraim Martin, recognizes talent in 40 categories. Some of these categories are named after reggae icons such as Gregory Isaacs and Toots Hibbert, immortalizing their contribution to the genre.

Special Honors and Local Talent

The event will also feature the presentation of Diamond Awards to reggae legends Freddie McGregor and the late Jacob Miller, a tribute to their enduring influence on the music scene. As a nod to local talent, five acts have been nominated for the Florida Entertainer of The Year (Local -- Reggae/World Music). The nominees are Causion, Code Red Band, Sons Of Mystro, Visions Band, and Yosefus, showcasing the rich and diverse musical talent within Florida's borders.