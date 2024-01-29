Taylor Swift to Attend but Not Perform at 66th GRAMMY Awards

In a departure from earlier speculation, celebrated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will grace the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 4th, but will abstain from performing at the event. The 34-year-old songstress, nominated for six GRAMMYs for her acclaimed album 'Midnights,' is bound by an unyielding schedule that necessitates her presence in Tokyo, Japan, for four back-to-back sold-out concerts following the esteemed awards.

Nominations and Appreciation

Swift's gratitude towards her ardent fanbase was evident during the nomination announcement in November, where she expressed her heartfelt thanks to fans from Argentina, who had showered 'Midnights' with overwhelming support while she was touring the country. SZA leads the nominations with nine nods, primarily for her 2022 album 'SOS.' Swift, however, stands as a formidable contender in several pivotal categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

A Storied History with the GRAMMYs

Swift boasts an illustrious history with the GRAMMYs, having been nominated 52 times in the past and winning 12 coveted gramophones. Her presence at the awards, even sans performance, is anticipated to add a touch of glamour and intrigue to the proceedings.

The GRAMMYs, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will air at 8 p.m. EST on February 4th, available on CBS and Paramount+ for subscribers, including those with Showtime.