Take That's Gary Barlow on Band's Evolution, Upcoming Album, and More

Gary Barlow, the frontman of the iconic band Take That, recently opened up about the group's latest album "This Life," their much-anticipated gig at Auckland's Spark Arena, and the band's transformation from a 90s boy band to a musical powerhouse in a candid conversation with The Herald. The band, known for its collection of chart-topping hits, is preparing to return to New Zealand for the first time since their 2017 tour.

Barlow's Songwriting and the Band's Success

Barlow, celebrated for his songwriting skills and grounded personality, credits the band's enduring success to their dedicated fanbase and the group's unwavering commitment to producing top-notch music and delivering electrifying performances. The journey of Take That is nothing short of remarkable, marked by a hiatus following Robbie Williams' exit in 1996, a victorious comeback in 2005, and a steady stream of successful releases since.

Barlow, the writer behind numerous number-one hits, acknowledges a blend of hard work, a touch of fortuity, and the unique bond between the music and its listeners as crucial to his personal success and that of the band. The new album "This Life" aims to highlight the band's vocal abilities, a feature Barlow believes has been overlooked in their recent works.

Family Life and Behind the Scenes

Alongside his successful music career, Barlow also values his family life. He credits his wife, Dawn Andrews, for her unwavering support throughout his career. In a light-hearted moment during the interview, he shared his domestic duties, including taking out the bins at home, reminding fans that despite his fame, he remains grounded.

The Band's Future and Barlow's Favorite Song

When asked about the band's future, Barlow hinted at a Robbie Williams' documentary and reflected on what he described as a 'traumatic time' for the band. However, he maintains an optimistic outlook, focusing on the music and the fans. As for his favorite song to perform live, he remained tight-lipped, leaving fans in anticipation for the upcoming tour.