SZA Celebrates Grammy Wins with Stunning Fashion Choices

At the recent Grammy Awards ceremony, the spotlight was not only on SZA's remarkable three wins but also on her series of stunning outfits that created a fashion sensation. The R&B artist, who was nominated for nine awards, celebrated her triumphant night by showcasing a unique tangerine gown at the post-Grammy celebrations.

Marni's Hand-Painted Creation

Not seen at the ceremony itself, this hand-painted dress was a creation of Marni's creative director, Francesco Risso. Following the current fashion trend of large bows, the light cantaloupe-based gown featured thick orangey-red streaks and was embellished with a prominent ribbon accent on the pleated full skirt. Styled by Alejandra LaPilusa, the ensemble was completed with complementary orange mules from Camilla Gabrieli and a silver diamond choker featuring a blood-red teardrop pendant.

Grammy Night Glamour

Earlier in the night, SZA had graced the Grammys with two distinct outfits. The first was a strapless velvet gown from the Andrea Brocca Alta Moda collection, and the second was a custom Do Long bodycon dress inspired by Venus de Milo. The latter was donned while she accepted the Best R&B Song award on stage. Both these glamorous looks were also featured on her Instagram.

Behind the Scenes Moments

Besides sharing her fashion choices, SZA also gave her followers a glimpse of the special moments from the Grammys. These included interactions with icons like Joni Mitchell and Drew Barrymore and snapshots of herself proudly holding her awards. The artist's triumphant night included wins for Best R&B Song, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.