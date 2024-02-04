Super Junior Lights Up Manager's Wedding; Super Junior-L.S.S Drops New Single 'C'MON'

Super Junior's manager, Won Yong-sun, marked a milestone in his life on February 4, 2024, with his wedding ceremony turning into a grand celebration graced by the renowned second-generation K-pop group, Super Junior. A testament to the deep bond shared between the manager and the group, the members played key roles in the ceremony, turning it into a memorable event.

A Princely Walk Down the Aisle

Adorned in a blue princely cape, an echo of Super Junior's BEYOND LIVE 2020 concert attire, Won Yong-sun made his way down the aisle. The poignant moment was amplified by the tune of Super Junior's SUPERMAN, a symbolism that was not lost on the attendees.

Super Junior's Integral Role

The ceremony was not just about the vows, but also about the strong camaraderie shared by the manager and the group. Super Junior's members, including Kangin, Zhoumi, Heechul, Leeteuk, Ryeowook, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, and Kyuhyun, played various roles in the event. From MCing to performing songs like Confession Is Not Flashy and Oppa Oppa, their participation added a unique touch to the celebration.

Super Junior-L.S.S's New Releases

In other news from the Super Junior camp, their sub-unit, Super Junior-L.S.S, has made a splash in the music scene with their latest single, C'MON. The upbeat track, directed by Shindong, showcases the group's energetic teamwork and highlights their musical talent. This follows their previous release, Suit Up, which also received considerable acclaim.

Within hours of its release, C'MON started trending, pointing to the group's strong fanbase and their knack for creating music that resonates with their listeners.

Prior to the wedding, Manager Won expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers on Instagram, a touching gesture that underlined the joyous occasion.