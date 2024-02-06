Sunriver Music Festival to Celebrate 47th Season with 'Classical Elements' Theme

With the echo of the 46th season still resounding in the ears of classical music aficionados, the Sunriver Music Festival is ready to strike another chord. The festival is primed to launch its 47th Summer Concert Series in Central Oregon, scheduled from August 10 to 23. This year, the series is themed 'Classical Elements,' embodying the four cardinal elements of earth, water, fire, and air through a medley of soul-stirring performances.

Orchestrating the Elements

The concert series, under the able baton of conductor Brett Mitchell, whose contract has been extended through August 2028, will feature an array of classical music performances. Among the rich repertoire are works by timeless maestros like Beethoven, Debussy, and Gershwin. The festival will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gershwin's 'Rhapsody in Blue,' a crowd favorite and an enduring testament to Gershwin's genius.

A Symphony of Talent

The event will showcase an ensemble of world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists. Among them are pianists Joyce Yang and Orion Weiss, who will bring their unique interpretations to the grand stage. Known for her fiddling in bluegrass, the Grammy-nominated violinist Tessa Lark will also present a solo performance, expected to engage the audience with lively participation.

Music Amidst Nature's Grandeur

The concerts will be held at the Bend's Tower Theatre and Sunriver Resort's Great Hall, providing a serene backdrop of Central Oregon's natural beauty. The series will include four classical concerts, a pops concert, a family-oriented 'Discover the Symphony' concert, and a host of free music education events and masterclasses. Exclusive ticket sales for members, referred to as Friends of the Festival, begin on April 1, with public sales starting on June 1. Detailed information about the event can be accessed on the festival's website.