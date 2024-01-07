Striking The Right Chords: Monét Ngo’s Unique Blend of Music and Education

Monét Ngo, a Vietnamese-American indie artist, is redefining pedagogy in Los Angeles with his unique approach to teaching. Doubling as a substitute teacher, he fuses music with education, reminiscent of the teaching method featured in the popular film School of Rock. Armed with his guitar, Ngo schools kindergarten students on the basics like vowels and numbers, while introducing them to classic bands like The Beatles.

Striking the Perfect Chord

Ngo’s life is a finely tuned balance between his teaching career and his passion for music. Often, he must take brief hiatuses to focus on his art. His students, aware of his dual career, show their support by attending his performances. His objective as an educator stems from his past aversion to schooling. Ngo aims to reach out to students who might share these sentiments and make learning more enjoyable through music.

A Symphony of Life Experiences

The artist’s personal and professional experiences have given rise to his debut album, ‘After School Club.’ The album is a harmonic blend of tales from his life, love, relocation, and the journey of self-discovery. His music, a unique blend of alternative, rock, and pop punk, is influenced by bands like My Chemical Romance and Blink 182. His recent single, ‘Tarantula Queen,’ is an intriguing exploration of a past relationship and an unusual gift – a pet tarantula.

Strumming the Strings of Authenticity

Ngo believes in the transformative and educational power of music. His songs are not just melodies but powerful tools that encourage authenticity and self-expression. As an Asian-American artist, he acknowledges his unique position and the opportunities it presents for representation in the mainstream culture. With the hope of releasing more singles in the future and potentially performing in Asia, Ngo is set to strike more chords in the hearts of his listeners and students alike.