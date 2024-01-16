Stormont Vail Events Center Welcomes First Spanish Band, Embracing Cultural Diversity

In a landmark move, the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, is set to host its first-ever Spanish band, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, on March 24, 2024. This marks a significant shift for the venue, which is consciously expanding its cultural reach to better cater to Topeka and Shawnee County's burgeoning Latin community.

Advertisment

Embracing Cultural Diversity

Kellen Seitz, the center's manager, voiced the importance of recognizing and addressing the cultural and entertainment needs of the Latin community. This inclusive step is in line with the broader objective of diversifying the entertainment scene in Topeka, which has seen a 24% increase in its Hispanic population over the past decade.

An Ensemble of High Acclaim

Advertisment

Los Tucanes de Tijuana is not just any band. With over 25 million albums sold worldwide, 34 gold records, 30 platinum records, and a Latin Grammy to their name, along with five Grammy nominations, they are an ensemble of high acclaim. Their performance is anticipated to add a new dimension to Topeka's entertainment landscape.

Topeka: A Hub for Cultural Events

Mayor Mike Padilla and Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka, emphasized the importance of embracing the Hispanic community's culture and music. Padilla, in particular, extolled Topeka's role as a hub for such culturally diverse events. Presale tickets for the concert are set to begin on Thursday, with general sales kicking off Friday at 10 a.m. This event, without a doubt, is a testament to Topeka's commitment to fostering an inclusive and vibrant entertainment scene.