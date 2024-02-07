'Stop Making Sense': A24 Revives the Iconic Concert Film with Unseen Footage

Jonathan Demme's iconic concert film 'Stop Making Sense' has been given a new lease of life. A24, the independent entertainment company, has painstakingly remastered the film, making it available for home viewing on 4K Blu-ray. Adding to the film's allure, the new release is inclusive of an extended cut that features previously unseen footage of songs 'Cities' and 'Big Business / I Zimbra.'
Rediscovering the Lost Footage
This lost footage was excavated from multiple camera recordings captured during The Talking Heads' electrifying performances at the legendary Pantages Theater in Hollywood. The restoration of this footage provides fans with an enhanced experience, capturing the raw energy and innovative spirit of The Talking Heads at their zenith.
A Testament to Jonathan Demme's Directorial Brilliance
'Stop Making Sense' is not just a concert film; it is a testament to Jonathan Demme's directorial brilliance and his ability to weave a narrative that resonated with audiences. The re-release of the film saw it playing in theatres for 19 weeks, surpassing its original 1984 earnings and proving the film's timeless appeal and influence on the genre of concert films.
Purchasing the Remastered Film
For those wanting to experience this cinematic gem, A24 is offering the 4K Blu-ray exclusively through their store, priced at $58. A standard disc version is also available for $53. Fans can also purchase related merchandise like the soundtrack on vinyl, shirts, and a coaster set. Both editions will include Dolby Atmos audio, the original stereo mix, and extras like a 25-minute documentary and two bonus tracks. The 4K edition will also feature Dolby Vision HDR and include a 64-page booklet. Shipments are expected to commence in May, with a potential for a wider release version in the future.