Stiff Little Fingers Announces 'Putting the Fast in Belfast 6' Festival Line-Up

Stiff Little Fingers, the iconic punk band hailing from Belfast, has unveiled the roster for their sixth annual hometown festival, 'Putting the Fast in Belfast 6.' The event, set to take place on August 17 at Custom House Square, boasts a line-up that includes The Damned, The Skids, Problem Patterns, and DJ Terri Hooley.

A Homecoming Celebration

The band's lead singer, Jake Burns, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival and its line-up. He highlighted the significance of the special guests, particularly pointing out The Damned's previous performance with them and expressing anticipation for watching Problem Patterns live.

Problem Patterns' Gratitude

Ciara King from Problem Patterns voiced her gratitude for the opportunity to share the stage with Stiff Little Fingers. She acknowledged the influential punk history of the band, underlining the significance of this opportunity for her own band.

Stiff Little Fingers: A Legacy in Punk

Stiff Little Fingers, formed in 1977, garnered recognition for addressing their experiences during the Troubles in Northern Ireland through songs like 'Suspect Device' and 'Alternative Ulster'. After sending their music to BBC Radio One DJ John Peel in 1977, they solidified their place in the pioneering punk rock movement. This year marks the 45th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album 'Inflammable Material'.

Despite their long-standing career, Stiff Little Fingers continues to innovate and produce new music. Their latest track, 'Hate Has No Home Here', serves as a testament to their ongoing commitment to counter hate speech and bigotry, reflecting the band's enduring relevance in today's socio-political landscape.