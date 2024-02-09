Stick Season by Noah Kahan Continues Its Reign at Number 1

"Stick Season" by Noah Kahan Ushers in a New Era of Musical Dominance

February 9, 2024 - A captivating melody continues to cast its spell over the UK Official Singles Chart as Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" secures its sixth consecutive week at the Number 1 position. This triumphant reign echoes the success of Dave & Central Cee's "Sprinter" from the previous summer, marking the longest run at the top since their chart-topping anthem.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Streams

The enchanting appeal of "Stick Season" is evident in its streaming numbers, with the song amassing an impressive 8.3 million streams in the past week alone. This accomplishment solidifies its status as the most-streamed track in the country, a testament to the enduring connection it has forged with listeners.

The UK Official Singles Chart has also welcomed the emergence of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," which has climbed to the Top 5 in just its third week. This achievement follows closely on the heels of his first UK Top 40 hit, "In The Stars."

Advertisment

YG Marley, the grandson of the legendary Bob Marley, has made a significant leap to Number 9 with "Praise Jah In The Moonlight." Initially performed alongside his mother, Lauryn Hill, this track serves as a heartfelt tribute to his lineage and a powerful addition to the charts.

Ella Henderson & Rudimental's "Alibi" has continued to rise in the rankings, sampling the iconic "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio. Currently at Number 16, this collaboration has breathed new life into a classic, resonating with fans both old and new.

Breaking New Ground

The Last Dinner Party has reached a new peak with "Nothing Matters" at Number 19, following the success of their Number 1 album, "Prelude to Ecstasy." This achievement further solidifies their place in the music industry.

Justin Timberlake's "Selfish" has also achieved a new personal best, climbing to Number 29, while Michael Marcagi's "Scared To Start" has reached Number 31, reflecting the growing popularity of both artists.