Stevie Nicks Adds 12 More Shows to Her 2024 Tour, Denver Included

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Stevie Nicks, has expanded her 2024 tour with the addition of twelve more shows, one of which is set to take place at Denver's Ball Arena on May 30. Following the resounding success of her 2023 tour, the iconic star is slated to mesmerize audiences in cities such as St. Louis, MO; Nashville, TN; and Salt Lake City, UT before her highly anticipated performance in Denver.

Access to Pre-sale Tickets

Fans, brimming with excitement for the upcoming shows, can secure their tickets during the pre-sale period starting Thursday. The general sale, however, opens on Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time, providing another opportunity for those eager to witness her captivating live performances and distinctive songwriting for themselves.

Expansion of Nicks' 2024 Tour

The expansion of Nicks' tour signifies the addition of more riveting performances to an already impressive lineup set for 2024. From the Mark G Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, to the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, Nicks is ready to sweep audiences off their feet across various venues in the United States. Her festival dates are equally notable, with appearances scheduled at the Lovin' Life Music Fest in Charlotte, NC, and the BottleRock Festival in Napa, CA.

Denver's 2024 Concert Calendar

Accompanying the announcement of Nicks' tour dates, Denver's 2024 concert calendar also boasts performances from other celebrated artists. Fans can look forward to live shows from Madonna, Bad Bunny, Tim McGraw, Zach Bryan, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Foo Fighters, among others, making 2024 a highly promising year for music enthusiasts in Denver.