Stephanie J. Block to Star in West End Revival of 'Kiss Me, Kate'

London's West End is buzzing with anticipation as the curtain is set to rise on a brand new revival of the classic musical 'Kiss Me, Kate.' The enchanting fusion of Shakespearian wit and Cole Porter's timeless melodies is directed by Bartlett Sher, leading a cast of 50 performers and a full-scale orchestra to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Block Takes the Lead

Stephanie J. Block, the Tony Award winner, is making her West End debut in this grand production. She will be stepping into the dual role of Lilli Vanessi/Katharine, bringing her unique charm and unparalleled vocal prowess to the stage. Block will be joined by Adrian Dunbar, filling the shoes of Fred Graham/Petruchio.

A Stellar Supporting Cast

Adding to the star power, Charlie Stemp will be seen portraying Bill Calhoun/Lucentio, while Georgina Onuorah takes on the role of Lois Lane/Bianca. The synergy of this talented ensemble promises to render a fresh and vibrant rendition of the much-loved classic.

Behind the Scenes

The creative team behind 'Kiss Me, Kate' includes some of the industry's most respected names. Anthony Van Laast is handling choreography, Michael Yeargan is in charge of set design, and Catherine Zuber is overseeing costume design. Donald Holder is managing the lighting design, Adam Fisher is handling sound design, and Stephen Ridley is supervising the music.

'Kiss Me, Kate' is a meta-theatrical piece that revolves around the production of a musical version of Shakespeare's 'The Taming of the Shrew.' Famous songs such as 'Another Op'nin', Another Show,' 'Too Darn Hot,' and 'Brush Up Your Shakespeare' punctuate the narrative, offering a humorous and musical take on the challenges of theatrical production.

This revival of 'Kiss Me, Kate' is scheduled for a limited 15-week season at the Barbican Theatre, starting from 4th June. London audiences are eagerly awaiting this treat of music, humor, and drama, anticipating an unforgettable performance that will surely leave them wanting more.