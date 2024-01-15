St Margaret's Boys' School Celebrates 12th National Junior Panorama Win Amidst Challenges

The students of St Margaret's Boys' Anglican Primary School in Belmont are basking in the euphoria of a triumphant victory. The school savored their 12th win in the National Junior Panorama competition for the primary school category on Sunday, a testament to their outstanding musical program. The celebration spilled over into Monday, with the school vibrating with the energy of music and cheers.

Early Morning Celebration

Principal Colette Perez was taken aback by the students' early arrival for celebration on Monday, a day typically reserved for rest. This enthusiasm underscores the school's strong musical program that introduces pan from the first year itself. The program has a track record of leading students to join youth and conventional bands after graduation.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite hurdles like borrowing pans and a recent rat infestation that damaged the pan room, the school's steelband has pressed on. However, the need for refurbishment of their instruments and soundproofing of the pan room remains. Community and parental support have been invaluable, but the school is actively seeking sponsors to address these needs.

Victorious Performance

After not participating in the 2023 competition, the school began practicing in July last year. Their hard work paid off, culminating in a score of 271 points that outshone competitors Guaico Presbyterian and San Fernando Boys' RC. Their winning performance was a rendition of Olatunji's 'Engine Room'.

Appeal for Aid

PTA president Nisha Thomas extolled the students' hard work and dedication. Simultaneously, she made a heartfelt appeal for aid to repair the dilapidated pan room, inviting potential benefactors to visit the site. With their sights set on defending their title in 2025, the school is geared up for their 13th win in the next competition.