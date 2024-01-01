en English
Music

Spotify’s Latest Beta Update for Android Crashes App, Leaves Users Frustrated

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
The latest beta update for Spotify on Android, version 8.9.2.169, has left users frustrated as it causes the app to crash instantly upon launch. The issue, reportedly exclusive to beta testers, started around Saturday, December 30, and remains unresolved by Spotify.

Spotify App Crashes Within Seconds

Users have reported a significant issue where the Spotify app becomes entirely inoperable, crashing within seconds of attempting to open it. This problem persists despite typical troubleshooting methods such as reinstalling the app, re-logging, or clearing the cache. The issue extends to connected services like Android Auto, rendering Spotify unusable in any form.

Unresolved Issue Despite Troubleshooting

The issue has been reported since late December 2023 and remains unresolved by the company. Uninstalling and reinstalling the app, commonly recommended troubleshooting steps, have proven ineffective. This failure to address the issue has left users exasperated and looking to Spotify for a fix to this disruptive problem.

Suggested Workaround: Opt Out of Beta Program

As a workaround, users are advised to opt out of the Spotify beta program in the Google Play Store, uninstall the app, and then reinstall the stable version. This solution, however, comes with a significant downside: the loss of any downloaded content for offline use. The timing of this issue is particularly inconvenient as it coincides with New Year’s celebrations.

While Spotify continues to test its prompt-based AI playlists feature aimed at enhancing user experience, the ongoing crashing issue remains a major hurdle for Android users. As the new year dawns, users eagerly await a resolution from Spotify, hoping for a seamless music experience in the coming days.

Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

