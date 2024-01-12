Spotify Oversight Sparks Fan Outrage Ahead of TWICE’s Comeback

K-pop enthusiasts are stirring, as a significant oversight on Spotify has led to a social media storm. Beloved members of the renowned K-pop girl group TWICE were left out in the cold in a recent Spotify cover update, sparking an outcry from fans who have taken to social media platforms to voice their discontent. In particular, the omission of member Mina from the cover has been deemed a careless mistake by the platform, resulting in a cascade of hashtags such as #RESPECTMINA, #RESPECT_TWICE, and #TWICEisNINE.

Fans Demand Respect for All Members

The displeasure is understandable given that TWICE, known for their tight-knit sisterhood and unbreakable bond, is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback. As a key component of the group, Mina’s absence from the Spotify cover is not taken lightly by fans who are demanding an immediate rectification.

Anticipation Building for TWICE’s Comeback

Notwithstanding the controversy, the excitement for TWICE’s upcoming 13th mini album, ‘With YOU-th,’ is palpable. The album is slated for release on February 23, 2024, while the pre-release single, ‘I Got You,’ will hit the airwaves on February 2, 2024. The group has already started rolling out promotion for the album, changing profile photos and layouts on various platforms to gear up for the momentous occasion.

A Sneak Peek into ‘With YOU-th’

The new album is expected to showcase the group’s radiant youth and strong bond, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. Additionally, the album will be available in various dimensions, offering fans more ways to connect with the group. All eyes are on what themes TWICE will delve into with ‘With YOU-th.’