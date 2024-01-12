en English
Music

Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point

On the banks of the Wisconsin River, the community of Stevens Point eagerly anticipates its annual Riverfront Rendezvous celebration. This year, the event is set to make a significant splash as it marks its 40th anniversary. The Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recently unveiled the headline acts for the festival, promising a vibrant mix of music, family activities, and fireworks.

Spin Doctors to Headline

The main event of the Riverfront Rendezvous is the performance by the Spin Doctors, an alternative rock band that made waves in the 1990s. Best known for their platinum album ‘Pocket Full of Kryptonite’ and chart-topping hits like ‘Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong’ and ‘Two Princes’, the band will take to the stage on July 4th. The Spin Doctors’ music transcends generations, with their songs featuring in popular films like ‘Space Jam’ and ‘Philadelphia’.

Other Noteworthy Acts

While the Spin Doctors are slated to kick off the musical fiesta, the following days will see performances by other notable acts. On July 5th, the music will be headlined by Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, a band known for their dynamic and engaging live shows. The final day of the festival, July 6th, will feature Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band leading into a dazzling fireworks display.

A Community Tradition

The Riverfront Rendezvous is more than just a music festival; it’s a longstanding tradition that brings the Stevens Point community together. Taking place at Pfiffner Pioneer Park with additional activities at Mead Park, the event offers free admission to all, requiring no tickets or reservations. While the full roster of musical acts and entertainments is yet to be unveiled, the festival promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating four decades of community spirit and entertainment along the riverfront.

Music United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Music

