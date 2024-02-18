Spaceship Earth Coffee Brews Up Americana Music Magic with John Fullbright and Charlie Parr

In the heart of McAlester, Spaceship Earth Coffee is stirring more than just your average cup of joe this spring. The beloved local spot has become a beacon for music lovers, announcing exclusive performances by two of Americana’s most acclaimed artists, John Fullbright and Charlie Parr. On the evenings of March 23 and May 23, respectively, the intimate setting of this coffee shop will resonate with the distinctive sounds of folk, rock, and blues, offering a rare musical treat to its patrons.

A Stage Set for Storytellers

The anticipation is palpable as Spaceship Earth Coffee prepares to welcome John Fullbright, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose narrative-driven lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide. His latest masterpiece, 'The Liar', released in 2022, showcases his evolution as an artist and a storyteller. Fullbright’s performance on March 23 is not just a concert; it's an invitation into the profound depths of human experience, with tickets priced at $30, and a special offer that includes one of his CDs for $40.

Not far behind, on May 23, the coffee shop will host Charlie Parr, a virtuoso of the resonator guitar known for his heartfelt blues music. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, 'Little Sun', set to enchant listeners a day before his performance. Parr’s music, deeply rooted in American folk traditions, promises an evening of raw, unfiltered storytelling that connects the past with the present.

Behind the Music: J.T. Perry’s Vision

The man behind these remarkable bookings is J.T. Perry, whose knack for bringing acclaimed artists to McAlester has turned Spaceship Earth Coffee into a cultural landmark. Perry's connections in the Oklahoma music scene and his passion for quality music have created a unique platform for artists and audiences alike. Both Fullbright and Parr last took the stage in McAlester during the 2022 Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, and their return speaks volumes of Perry's commitment to enriching the local music landscape.

The Rhythm of McAlester

Spaceship Earth Coffee, more than a cafe, has become a sanctuary for the soulful echoes of Americana music. Its walls, once silent, now whisper tales of sorrow, joy, and resilience, told through the strings of Fullbright’s guitar and the haunting melodies of Parr’s voice. This transformation is a testament to the power of community, music, and a little coffee shop with big dreams. As McAlester becomes a hotspot for music aficionados, the upcoming concerts by John Fullbright and Charlie Parr are not just performances but a celebration of music's ability to unite and inspire.

As the dates draw near, the buzz around Spaceship Earth Coffee grows louder, mirroring the anticipation of a town eager for musical transcendence. These events are more than just concerts; they are a harmonious blend of stories, melodies, and the enduring spirit of Americana. With tickets for Fullbright’s show already on sale, and details for Parr’s performance soon to be finalized, the stage is set for two unforgettable nights in McAlester, where coffee and chords will flow in perfect harmony.