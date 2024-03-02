Southern Rock Legends 38 Special Headline Alexandria's Rapides Coliseum with Star-Studded Lineup

Get ready for a night of iconic Southern rock in Central Louisiana as 38 Special takes the stage at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria. This must-see event, happening on Saturday, April 13th, at 7:30 PM, not only features the legendary group but also includes performances by the world-renowned Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Lonestar Skynyrd, and the fast-rising star, Cade Roth and the Blacksheep. This concert is shaping up to be an electrifying celebration of Southern rock's enduring legacy.

The Concert Lineup: A Southern Rock Celebration

With a career spanning over four decades, 38 Special has become synonymous with Southern rock, boasting an impressive array of hits like "Hold On Loosely," "Rockin' into the Night," and "Caught Up in You." Their performance at Rapides Coliseum is highly anticipated, promising fans a night filled with their favorite songs. Joining them are Lonestar Skynyrd, celebrated for their faithful renditions of Lynyrd Skynyrd classics, and Cade Roth and the Blacksheep, known for their energetic performances and rising popularity in the Southern rock scene. This lineup guarantees a showcase of talent that spans generations, capturing the spirit and energy of Southern rock music.

Ticket Information: Secure Your Spot

Tickets for this monumental night of music are now available for purchase at Rapides Coliseum or online through Ticketmaster.com. Given the star-studded lineup and the deep-rooted love for Southern rock in Central Louisiana, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spots at what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and celebration.

Why This Concert Is a Must-See

Beyond the opportunity to see 38 Special live, this concert offers a unique experience for music lovers. It's not just a night of listening to hit songs; it's a journey through the heart and soul of Southern rock, performed by some of the genre's most beloved acts. The event at Rapides Coliseum stands as a testament to the lasting impact of Southern rock music and its ability to bring together fans of all ages. Whether you're a lifelong fan of 38 Special, a lover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's timeless sound, or eager to discover new talent like Cade Roth and the Blacksheep, this concert has something for everyone.

As the sun sets on Alexandria on April 13th, Rapides Coliseum will become the heart of Southern rock, hosting an evening that celebrates the genre's rich history and bright future. This concert is more than just a live performance; it's an homage to the enduring spirit of Southern rock music. Don't miss the chance to be part of a night filled with powerful performances that promise to resonate long after the final note has been played.