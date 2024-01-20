South Korean Girl Group IVE Talks About Their First English Single and Future Plans

In a recent interview, South Korean girl group IVE opened up about their first English single, 'All Night,' featuring rapper Saweetie. A vibrant party anthem, 'All Night,' provides a fresh twist that transforms a mundane office into a lively nightclub. Notably, this song marks a distinctive shift from their previous tracks, which were largely centered around themes of self-love. Instead, 'All Night' offers a message of encouragement to listeners, embodying a unique energy that has become synonymous with IVE.

Exploring New Horizons with 'All Night'

The group's members – Gaeul, Yujin, Wonyoung, Rei, Jiwon, and Leeseo - shared their individual experiences and aspirations during the interview. Besides discussing their first English song, they expressed their collective excitement for their upcoming world tour, aptly titled 'Show What I Have.' The tour involves a series of 24 performances across various continents, marking a significant milestone in their career.

A Connection with DIVES

IVE also spoke about their eagerness to connect with their fans, fondly known as DIVES. The group is particularly excited to visit new places like Australia and interact with their international audience. As they approach their second anniversary, the members reflect on their growth and influence through their music. While their anticipation for their evolving music style in future releases is palpable, their focus remains firmly rooted in the present and their forthcoming endeavors.

IVE's Growing Influence

Beyond their music, IVE has become a powerful influence in the K-pop industry. Their unique blend of energetic performances and meaningful lyrics has garnered them a devoted fanbase. Despite the mixed reactions to their latest single, the group remains unfazed, committed to their artistic vision, and eager to continue their journey of musical exploration.