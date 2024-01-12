Sophie Ellis-Bextor Revels in Career Resurgence Following ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Revival

Pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor has recently made waves in the music world following the renewed success of her 2001 hit single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. This resurgence is attributed to the song’s inclusion in the 2023 film ‘Saltburn’, which has sparked a new-found popularity both in the UK and for the first time, in the US.

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Takes the Spotlight

Ellis-Bextor’s iconic single, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, has made a striking comeback. Originally released in 2001, the song has found a new lease on life after being featured in a pivotal scene in the 2023 film ‘Saltburn’. The renewed interest in the song has not only ignited a sense of nostalgia among its original listeners but has also introduced Ellis-Bextor to a new generation of music lovers. The track is set to re-enter the UK top 10 charts and break into the Billboard 100 in the US, a feat that Ellis-Bextor has not experienced before in her career.

A Memorable Performance at Glastonbury

In June, Ellis-Bextor graced the stage at the Glastonbury Festival, a performance she described as a personal highlight. Despite some fans expressing disappointment over the BBC’s decision not to televise or livestream her set, Ellis-Bextor emphasized her focus on the enjoyment of the moment rather than worrying about TV coverage. The special day included not only an unforgettable performance but also the celebration of her band members’ birthdays. The day ended with Ellis-Bextor, still clad in her stage makeup and wristbands, doing the school run the following morning. She described the day as one of her favorite days ever and for the first time, shared footage from the event.

Resonating with a New Audience

Ellis-Bextor also shared her experience of watching ‘Saltburn’ with her mother and teenage son. She expressed her excitement at being part of the film’s soundtrack and the amazement at the song’s reception in the United States. Having had little previous success in America, the UK pop icon expressed her delight at the unexpected turn of events and looked forward to the opportunities this newfound success could bring.