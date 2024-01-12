en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Revels in Career Resurgence Following ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Revival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Revels in Career Resurgence Following ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Revival

Pop icon Sophie Ellis-Bextor has recently made waves in the music world following the renewed success of her 2001 hit single ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’. This resurgence is attributed to the song’s inclusion in the 2023 film ‘Saltburn’, which has sparked a new-found popularity both in the UK and for the first time, in the US.

‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Takes the Spotlight

Ellis-Bextor’s iconic single, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, has made a striking comeback. Originally released in 2001, the song has found a new lease on life after being featured in a pivotal scene in the 2023 film ‘Saltburn’. The renewed interest in the song has not only ignited a sense of nostalgia among its original listeners but has also introduced Ellis-Bextor to a new generation of music lovers. The track is set to re-enter the UK top 10 charts and break into the Billboard 100 in the US, a feat that Ellis-Bextor has not experienced before in her career.

A Memorable Performance at Glastonbury

In June, Ellis-Bextor graced the stage at the Glastonbury Festival, a performance she described as a personal highlight. Despite some fans expressing disappointment over the BBC’s decision not to televise or livestream her set, Ellis-Bextor emphasized her focus on the enjoyment of the moment rather than worrying about TV coverage. The special day included not only an unforgettable performance but also the celebration of her band members’ birthdays. The day ended with Ellis-Bextor, still clad in her stage makeup and wristbands, doing the school run the following morning. She described the day as one of her favorite days ever and for the first time, shared footage from the event.

Resonating with a New Audience

Ellis-Bextor also shared her experience of watching ‘Saltburn’ with her mother and teenage son. She expressed her excitement at being part of the film’s soundtrack and the amazement at the song’s reception in the United States. Having had little previous success in America, the UK pop icon expressed her delight at the unexpected turn of events and looked forward to the opportunities this newfound success could bring.

0
Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
30 seconds ago
From Nashville Streets to Jamband Circuit: Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country Journey
At a tender age of 14, a young Daniel Donato embarked on his journey as a musician on the vibrant streets of Nashville, guided by his father’s advice to publicly showcase his talent. His first day as a busker might not have been fruitful in terms of earnings, but it proved to be a turning
From Nashville Streets to Jamband Circuit: Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country Journey
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
18 mins ago
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point
19 mins ago
Spin Doctors to Headline 40th Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point
Tony Trischka Unearths Rare Earl Scruggs Recordings: A Tribute Album in the Works
53 seconds ago
Tony Trischka Unearths Rare Earl Scruggs Recordings: A Tribute Album in the Works
Bethel Woods Center Announces Volunteer Opportunities for Summer Concerts 2024
8 mins ago
Bethel Woods Center Announces Volunteer Opportunities for Summer Concerts 2024
Teenage Appalachian Musician Jake Kohn Rises With New Single 'Hard As Stone'
9 mins ago
Teenage Appalachian Musician Jake Kohn Rises With New Single 'Hard As Stone'
Latest Headlines
World News
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
1 min
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
2 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
3 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
6 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
6 mins
Airline Incident and Horse Racing Controversies Stir Concerns and Admiration
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
6 mins
Hong Kong Residents Reflect on 42 Years of 'One Country, Two Systems'
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
7 mins
Missouri House Representative Jamie Burger Announces Candidacy for State Senate
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
8 mins
Dale Williams: A Spree of Unprovoked Assaults Leads to 24 Weeks Behind Bars
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
9 mins
Boris Naroditsky: The Mastermind Behind Sputnik-V Passes Away at 82
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app