Songwriters Hall of Fame Hosts 8th Annual Roundtable Honoring Oscar Nominees

A virtual confluence of legendary songwriters and Oscar-nominated visionaries is set to transpire at the eighth annual roundtable of the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF). This event, accessible for free from February 8 to March 10 at songhall.org, brings a unique opportunity to delve into the minds of the creative geniuses behind this year's best original songs nominated for Oscars. Nile Rodgers, the current SHOF chairman and a hall of fame inductee himself, along with the three-time Oscar nominee Paul Williams, will guide the discussions and serve as moderators for this event.

Nominees and Their Stories

Among the participants of this year's panel are Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and Diane Warren. These artists will share their experiences, influences, and the intricate processes that led to the creation of their nominated pieces. Their discussions promise to provide an in-depth exploration of their individual journeys, from conceptualizing a song to witnessing its impact on global audiences.

Diane Warren: A Persistent Beacon of Excellence

Stealing the spotlight is Diane Warren, a SHOF inductee since 2001, who stands out with her seventh consecutive Oscar nomination, marking the longest streak in this category since Sammy Cahn. Her nominated piece this year, “THE FIRE INSIDE” from Flamin' Hot, testifies to her unrelenting creativity and prowess. This remarkable achievement also underlines her consistent presence in seven out of the eight SHOF roundtables.

Embracing the Spirit of Musical Collaboration

The annual SHOF roundtable not only celebrates the exceptional talent of the Oscar-nominated songwriters but also underscores the significance of collaboration in the realm of music. Participants will offer insights into their collaborations, shedding light on the harmonious interplay between different creative minds that culminates in the creation of music that resonates with audiences worldwide.