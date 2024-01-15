Songer Announces UK Tour; Born Bred Distribution Partners with Warner Music

British rapper Songer has announced his most extensive UK tour to date, titled 'The Price of Therapy,' which is set to kick off on April 2 at Glasgow's SWG3 Warehouse. The tour will see the Reading-based artiste perform in several UK cities, including Dublin, Bristol, Manchester, and Birmingham, before wrapping up at London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 13. Joining Songer on all the tour dates will be West London rapper KiLLOWEN.

On Sale and Ready for the Fans

Tickets for the various shows are currently on sale, providing fans with an opportunity to see the rapper live on stage. Songer has made notable strides in his music career, with his third studio album 'Skala' attracting wide attention when it was released last year. His current single 'Toxic' also made waves, marking his first appearance on the UK Singles Chart at the 39th spot.

A Voice for Change

Not just a talented rapper, Songer is also known for his outspoken views on societal issues. In a previous interview with NME, he expressed his thoughts on racism, particularly as a white rapper in a predominantly Black genre. Songer emphasized the importance of addressing discrimination and societal injustices, committing himself to respect the roots of the genre and to be on the right side of history when discussing world issues through his music.

A New Partnership in Music Distribution

In other music industry news, a new video distribution network, Born Bred Distribution, has entered into a partnership with Warner Music Australia. This collaboration allows YouTubers to access the Warner Music YouTube Multi Channel Network (MCN) to monetize their content. Born Bred Distribution will offer services such as audience development, content programming, creator collaborations, digital rights management, and monetization optimization. Warner Music Australia has selected Born Bred Talent as its preferred Influencer Marketing agency, pointing towards a new direction in music and social media advertising through unique content collaborations.