Music

Soca Veteran Irvin ‘Blackie’ Blackman Delights Fans with New Track ‘Gladman’

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Soca Veteran Irvin 'Blackie' Blackman Delights Fans with New Track 'Gladman'

In the vibrant world of soca, age is no bar for creativity and connection. Irvin ‘Blackie’ Blackman, an esteemed Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer turned soca maestro, is a testament to this enduring spirit. Now in his 70s, Blackie continues to captivate audiences with his unique blend of humor, classic soca beats, and contemporary relevance. His latest track, “Gladman,” is a delightful addition to his repertoire, a testament to his commitment to his craft and his audience.

A New Spin on an Old Term

“Gladman” is more than just a catchy soca tune. It is a humorous repurposing of an old term to describe a man who lavishes his woman with generosity. The track, produced by Millbeatz (David Millien) and penned by Rosario Walters, showcases Blackie’s knack for blending tradition with modernity. It is a nod to his roots and his ability to adapt to the changing landscape of soca music.

Age Is Just a Number

Despite the generational gap, Blackie’s music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. His approach to music is intuitive – a good song, he believes, transcends age and time. He emphasizes the importance of working with young producers to keep his sound fresh and relevant, a strategy that has kept him active and creatively alive in the industry. Blackie’s ultimate goal is to make people smile and reflect through his music, a mission he has been successfully accomplishing for over thirty years.

Advocating for Youth and Positive Messages

Aside from his music, Blackie is also known for his advocacy. He has expressed concern over the rise of gun violence associated with Trinibad music in Trinidad. He advocates for more investment in the youth and their talents, believing in the power of music as a platform for positive change. He has made efforts to support young musicians, reinforcing his philosophy that music should bring joy and not propagate violence.

Trinidad and Tobago
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

