Sistar19 Ends 11-Year Hiatus with New Single ‘No More (Ma Boy)’

The K-pop girl group Sistar’s subunit, Sistar19, consisting of members Hyolyn and Bora, is primed to release a new single titled “No More (Ma Boy)” on January 16, 2024, marking an end to their 11-year hiatus. Their last work, the EP “Gone Not Around Any Longer,” was released in January 2013. The upcoming single promises to be a progression and enhancement of their debut single, “Ma Boy,” released during their debut in 2011. Sistar19’s debut and subsequent releases were met with widespread acclaim.

A Return to Musical Roots

Sistar, the main group, made its debut in 2010 under Starship Entertainment and was celebrated for its summer hits like “Touch My Body” and “Shake It.” However, the group disbanded in 2017 following the end of their contract with the agency. Post-disbandment, Hyolyn founded her own agency, Bridge Entertainment, and pursued a solo music career, while Bora ventured into acting, starring in TV dramas such as “Dr. Romantic.”

Anticipation for Sistar19’s Comeback

The announcement of Sistar19’s comeback was made by their agency, Klap Entertainment. The duo is set to temporarily set aside their solo careers to reunite after 11 years. The recently released teaser image featuring the silhouettes of Sistar19 against a deep red background exudes a powerful presence and has ignited curiosity about Sistar19’s transformation in this new 2024 version. With the single’s name, ‘NO MORE (MA BOY)’, prominently displayed, the anticipation from fans both domestically and internationally is palpable.

Carving a Unique Path

Sistar19 initially debuted as a subunit of the girl group Sistar, achieving consecutive hits with their debut single ‘Ma Boy’ in 2011. They were known for blurring the line between girls and ladies, reaching the pinnacle of popularity with their unique concept. As they prepare to release their new single, ‘NO MORE (MA BOY),’ on January 16, the music world waits with bated breath to see what Sistar19 will unveil through their unit activities this time.