Singer Kali and Partner Don Announce Pregnancy Amid New Album Release

Renowned singer, Kali, and her partner, Don, have joyously announced their impending parenthood, thrilling fans across the globe. The 29-year-old Grammy winner revealed her pregnancy via an Instagram post and a YouTube video, which offered an intimate glimpse into the couple’s life. The announcement has been a major talking point, especially as it coincides with the release of Kali’s new album.

Instagram Reveal and Beyond

In her Instagram caption, Kali, whose real name is Karly-Marina Loaiza, expressed her and Don’s excitement to embark on the journey of parenthood. She affectionately referred to her unborn child as ‘little pooks’, a term that instantly tugged at the heartstrings of her followers. The video accompanying the post is a montage of home footage, expertly curated to tell a story. It features scenes from Kali and Don’s childhoods, juxtaposed with current moments from their life together, highlighting Kali’s visible pregnancy.

Love, Music, and a Baby on the Way

Kali and Don, who started dating in 2020, have kept their relationship relatively private, despite their collaborations on music videos. The pregnancy announcement marks a significant milestone in their relationship, bringing their romance into the public eye. The video showcases the couple’s affectionate interactions, a doctor’s appointment with a sonogram, Kali cooking in her kitchen with a visible baby bump, and a scene of her singing on a balcony.

From Colombia to Stardom

Kali, of Colombian roots, spent her childhood between the US and Colombia. Her music career, launched with a mixtape in 2012, has seen her garner substantial recognition. She has earned prestigious awards, including a Grammy, a Billboard Latin Music Award, and an American Music Award. Now, as she steps into motherhood, fans eagerly await her new album’s release, anticipating the new layers this life-changing event will add to her music.