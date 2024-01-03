en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Singer Jessi’s Unconventional Fan Engagement: Learning Swear Words On Stage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Singer Jessi’s Unconventional Fan Engagement: Learning Swear Words On Stage

In a unique blend of cultural exchange and humor, American-born South Korean singer-rapper Jessi has been captivating her international audiences by learning and using their local swear words during her performances. Her unconventional approach to fan engagement has stirred both laughter and surprise, as she willingly steps onto the linguistic minefield of expletives, navigating the nuances of severity and societal acceptance tied to these words.

Breaking Language Barriers with Profanity

In a concert in Taiwan in July, Jessi took the bold step of asking the audience to teach her the equivalent of ‘motherf*****’ in their language. What ensued was a lesson in Hokkien profanity, a moment that was met with widespread amusement. Not stopping there, she continued to acquire other expletives, sparking off a lively interaction about how these words compare in severity to Korean swear words.

Humor Amid Controversy

Continuing this unconventional tradition, Jessi once again solicited more profanities during a countdown party in Taiwan on December 31. She did this despite the presence of a baby in the audience, a fact she humorously acknowledged, adding a layer of light-hearted controversy to the proceedings.

A Deceptive Lesson in Tagalog

In a similar incident in the Philippines in December 2022, Jessi’s fans taught her a Tagalog swear word under the pretense of it being a phrase of endearment. The unsuspecting artist was told it meant ‘I love you,’ leading to a moment of shared laughter when the true meaning was revealed. Jessi’s novel way of connecting with her audience has become an integral part of her performances, although she has also voiced concern about the potential repercussions of swearing on live TV.

The singer-rapper’s unorthodox approach to fan interaction resonates deeply with her audience, creating moments of shared humor and cultural exchange that are sure to be remembered. As she continues to break language barriers in her own unique way, Jessi’s performances are a testament to the power of music and the importance of connecting with fans on a deeper, more personal level.

0
Music Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian PM Modi Lauds Devotional Song 'Ram Aayenge' by Swati Mishra

By Rafia Tasleem

Orchestral Concert Featuring Lucia Micarelli to Perform Dvorak's 7th Symphony

By BNN Correspondents

Melt Festival 2024: Autoscooter Stage Lineup Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

10th 'Ars in Cathedrali' Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

By BNN Correspondents

Sprints: Dublin's New Rock Sensation Debuts with 'Letter To Self' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 33 mins
Sprints: Dublin's New Rock Sensation Debuts with 'Letter To Self' ...
heart comment 0
BMSG Inc. Reflects on a Successful 2023, Sets Sights on International Expansion in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

BMSG Inc. Reflects on a Successful 2023, Sets Sights on International Expansion in 2024
TME and UMG Renew Strategic Licensing Agreement: A New Chapter in Music Collaboration

By Aqsa Younas Rana

TME and UMG Renew Strategic Licensing Agreement: A New Chapter in Music Collaboration
India’s Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a ‘Google Boy’

By BNN Correspondents

India's Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a 'Google Boy'
The Resurgence of the Lithophone: A Cultural Renaissance in Vietnam’s Khánh Hòa

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Resurgence of the Lithophone: A Cultural Renaissance in Vietnam's Khánh Hòa
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
11 seconds
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
42 seconds
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
50 seconds
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
50 seconds
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
52 seconds
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
1 min
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2 mins
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
3 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
3 mins
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
40 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app