Automotive

Silverstone Festival 2023: Melding Motorsport and Music

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Silverstone Festival, the eminent annual motorsport event, is primed to rev its engines from August 23 to 25, 2023 at the historic track in Northamptonshire. Formerly known as the Silverstone Classic, the festival is a unique amalgamation of nail-biting historic motorsport racing and off-track amusement.

Music and Motorsport

The high-octane event will be lit up by scintillating performances from musical powerhouses like Sophie Ellis-Bextor, pop-punk sensation Busted, and adroit singer-songwriter, Olly Murs. Ellis-Bextor is set to take the stage on the opening night, followed by Busted on Saturday, and the baton will be passed to Olly Murs for the concluding performance on Sunday.

More Than Just Racing

The festival is not just about racing. Attendees will be treated to an array of engaging activities, including car club parades and track demonstrations. A food lover’s haven, the Foodie Fest, will dish out chef demos and tasting sessions, supplemented by adrenaline-pumping stunt shows and charming funfair rides.

Racing Highlights and Ticketing

Over 20 races, some featuring more than 50 cars vying for victory, will set the track ablaze. Highlight races include the HGPCA Pre ’66 Grand Prix Cars and Masters Racing Legends for F1 cars from the DFV era (1966-1985). Tickets for this three-day extravaganza start at £140 for general admission, with single-day tickets starting from £65. Notably, ‘Music Entry’ tickets, granting access from 4 pm, are available starting at £25.

This festival, rich with the history of Silverstone, including its role as the birthplace of the Formula One World Championship, aims to attract both die-hard motorsport enthusiasts and initiate new fans into the thrilling world of racing.

0
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

