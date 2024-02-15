Silver Wings Records: UMG Nashville's Beacon for Independent Artists

In an era where independent artists navigate the tumultuous waters of the music industry, a new beacon of hope emerges from the heart of Nashville. Universal Music Group (UMG) Nashville has unveiled Silver Wings Records, a groundbreaking initiative designed to propel independent talents into the limelight. This new label, under the stewardship of Charlene Bryant, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at UMG Nashville, promises to be a sanctuary where creativity meets opportunity. With artist-writer-producer Hueston as its inaugural signee, Silver Wings Records is set to redefine the narrative of independent music, starting today, February 15, 2024.

Advertisment

A New Dawn for Independent Artists

The music industry, with its notorious reputation for being fiercely competitive and often inaccessible to many talented artists, is witnessing a transformative moment. Silver Wings Records, with its mission to offer custom campaign services, stands as a testament to UMG Nashville's commitment to nurturing independent artists. This innovative platform is not just about distribution; it's about fostering a culture of creative growth. According to Charlene Bryant, "Silver Wings Records aims to be more than just a label. We see it as a community where independent artists are empowered to thrive, share their stories, and connect with a global audience."

Spotlight on Hueston: A Journey of Resilience and Hope

Advertisment

The first artist to join the Silver Wings roster, Hueston, embodies the spirit of what the label aspires to represent. His music, deeply personal and evocative, speaks volumes of his journey through addiction and depression. Hueston's upcoming releases promise to offer listeners a glimpse into his battles and victories, serving as an inspiration to many who may find themselves on similar paths. "Music has always been my way of coping and healing. With Silver Wings Records, I hope to reach out to those who need a light in their darkest times," shares Hueston.

Beyond Music: UMG Nashville's Vision for the Future

UMG Nashville's launch of Silver Wings Records is part of a broader strategy to diversify and enrich the music and entertainment landscape. Following closely on the heels of this initiative is the introduction of Capitol Comedy Nashville, a comedy label with Nate Bargatze as its flagship client. These ventures underscore UMG Nashville's ambition to create a vibrant ecosystem where artists from various genres and backgrounds can flourish. "We are committed to breaking barriers and building bridges in the industry. Silver Wings Records and Capitol Comedy Nashville are just the beginning," states Charlene Bryant.

In a world where the voices of independent artists often go unheard, Silver Wings Records emerges as a powerful platform for change. By combining the expertise and resources of UMG Nashville with a genuine passion for music, this new label is poised to make a significant impact. As Hueston prepares to share his new music in the coming weeks, there is a palpable sense of excitement about the future. Silver Wings Records is not just launching careers; it's launching dreams. And in the heart of Nashville, the music plays on, a little brighter and a lot more hopeful.