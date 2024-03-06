Siem Reap Set to Groove with DJ Graham Gold at First Annual 60 Road Festival

Siem Reap is abuzz with anticipation for the inaugural 60 Road Festival featuring international DJ sensation Graham Gold on March 9, orchestrated by 60 Road Studios and Spirits Underground. The event marks a significant moment for Siem Reap’s music scene, bringing together a diverse lineup of DJs and live acts for an unforgettable experience.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Festival's Heartbeat

The festival is not only a testament to Siem Reap's evolving entertainment landscape but also highlights the collaborative spirit of its organizers. Ian Croft, the driving force behind 60 Road Studios, and Cam Cannon of Spirits Underground, have meticulously curated a lineup that promises to deliver an eclectic mix of music. Graham Gold’s participation is particularly noteworthy, as this marks his first performance in Cambodia, despite his extensive global footprint across cities and festivals worldwide.

Behind the Scenes: The Organizers’ Vision

Advertisment

The festival's inception was fueled by a desire to offer something unique to Siem Reap's residents and visitors, veering away from the mainstream music typically found in the area. Cam Cannon's experience in event production and his connection with Graham Gold played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. The festival also aims to shine a spotlight on underground music, with Spirits Underground at the helm, fostering a community of DJs and music enthusiasts dedicated to this cause.

A Day of Music, Family Fun, and Craft Beer

From the afternoon chill sets by DJ Shagzy to the high-energy performances by Japan Guitar Shop and the Batbangers, the festival is designed to cater to a wide audience, including family-friendly activities during the daytime. The diverse music lineup is complemented by craft beer offerings from Kingdom Brewery and Pomme Brewery, along with a selection of food vendors, ensuring a well-rounded festival experience. With an entry fee of just $5 after 6pm, the 60 Road Festival is poised to be an accessible and memorable event for all.

As the sun sets on Siem Reap this March 9, the 60 Road Festival is set to create ripples in the local music scene, potentially setting the stage for future events of its caliber. The festival not only showcases the rich tapestry of talent within Siem Reap but also emphasizes the community's appetite for diverse musical experiences. As attendees from near and far converge for this inaugural festival, the 60 Road Festival is a harbinger of the vibrant cultural experiences that Siem Reap continues to offer.