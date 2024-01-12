Sheryl Crow’s New Track ‘Evolution’ Explores AI Concerns; Uncertainty Looms Over Rage Against The Machine

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Sheryl Crow, has unveiled ‘Evolution,’ the title track from her upcoming 11th studio album. At 61, Crow channels her apprehensions about artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on future generations into a stirring musical saga.

Crow’s Ruminations on AI

The song explores Crow’s concerns, mirroring the late physicist Stephen Hawking’s fears about AI superseding humans. As the mother of two adopted sons, she ponders whether AI could emerge as a benevolent force, crafting a healthier, more sustainable planet for her children.

Collaborations and Musical Craftsmanship

Beginning with Crow’s vocals and guitar, the track was passed on to producer Mike Elizondo, resulting in a powerful composition that features an extraordinary guitar solo by Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine. Crow stated that Morello’s guitar work felt otherworldly, and she finds it serendipitous that they both earned their induction into the Hall of Fame in the same year. The album is scheduled to hit the shelves on March 29.

Rage Against The Machine: An Uncertain Future

In related news, Brad Wilk, the drummer for Rage Against The Machine, announced that the band will not be touring or performing live again. This follows the cancellation of shows due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained by band member Zack de la Rocha. Tom Morello, the band’s guitarist, spoke about a period of healing but expressed uncertainty about the band’s future and the possibility of an indefinite hiatus. Known for their multiple breakups and reunions since their inception, the first split occurred in late 1994, and Zack de la Rocha left the group in 2000 over decision-making disputes.