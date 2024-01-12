Shed Seven Achieves First Number One Album: A Historical Milestone

British rock band Shed Seven has marked a significant milestone in their career, securing their first Number One album with ‘A Matter of Time.’ This remarkable achievement comes nearly three decades after the release of their debut album ‘Change Giver’ in 1994. The band’s journey to this accomplishment, confirmed by The Official Charts Company, represents the longest duration for a British rock band to reach a Number One spot following their debut.

A Long-Awaited Triumph

Originating from York, Shed Seven, currently consisting of Rick Witter, Paul Banks, Tom Gladwin, Tim Wills, and Rob Maxfield, has been on a triumphant journey. The band’s accomplishment of securing the Number One spot on the Official Albums Chart with their sixth LP ‘A Matter of Time’ sets a record for the longest gap between a debut album and a first Number One album for a British rock group. This achievement marks an exciting start to 2024, signifying the band’s resurgence and success after years in the industry.

Three Decades of Musical Journey

The band’s history is characterized by its endurance and adaptation to changes. Shed Seven saw a lineup change in 1993 when founding member Joe Johnson was replaced by Paul Banks. The other founding members, Tom Gladwin and Alan Leach, have been part of the band’s journey right from its inception. With six Top 40 albums in the UK, four of which reached the Top 10 in the Official Albums Chart, Shed Seven has demonstrated consistent performance over the years.

Looking Forward to the Future

As Shed Seven celebrates their 30th anniversary, the band looks forward to continuing their journey and connecting with fans on tour. Their latest album ‘A Matter of Time’ is not just a testament to their enduring appeal but also a reflection of the band’s evolution. Highlighting themes of love, hate, sex, death, stalking, recreation, travel, and ornithology, the album encapsulates the band’s creative depth and diversity. The band expressed their gratitude to fans for their longstanding support and for purchasing the new record, promising more to come throughout the year.