Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their ‘Follow’ Tour in the Philippines

In a stunning display of energy and emotion, K-pop sensation Seventeen delighted a crowd of 32,000 fans at the Philippine Sports Stadium. Despite missing members S.Coups and Jeonghan due to surgeries, and Seungkwan’s departure mid-show due to health issues, the remaining 11 members of Seventeen captivated their audience with a three-hour spectacle that showcased their dynamic choreography, elaborate stage designs, and individual talents. The concert marked a key stop on their ‘Follow’ tour and offered a vibrant blend of upbeat tracks and emotive singles.

Setting the Stage with ‘Super’

The concert opened with an electrifying rendition of ‘Super’, setting the tone for the high-energy show that was to follow. Each performance highlighted the group’s versatility, from the upbeat rhythms of ‘Home;Run’ to the heart-tugging strains of ‘Don’t Wanna Cry.’ The vocal, performance, and hip-hop units of the group each had their moments to shine, reinforcing Seventeen’s reputation as a group that can deliver across a range of musical genres.

A Night to Remember

The concert reached its zenith with the performance of ‘Hot’, a track that concluded with a dazzling display of fireworks. As part of the encore, the members moved around the venue, engaging with fans more intimately. The8 and Joshua took the opportunity to express their gratitude to their fans, known as Carats, for enabling them to perform in such a large venue. They assured the fans of their return, further emphasizing the strong bond between Seventeen and their global fan base.

Concluding on a High Note

The night concluded with energetic performances of ‘Hit’ and an extended version of ‘Very Nice.’ Kapuso actress Megan Young, who was in attendance, shared her experiences on Instagram, expressing her joy at watching Seventeen live and her anticipation for their return. Despite the absence of some members and the health scare involving Seungkwan, Seventeen proved their mettle with a performance that left the audience wanting more. The concert was a testament to the group’s resilience and their unwavering commitment to their fans.