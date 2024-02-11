Sela Bar: Celebrating 20 Years of Music, Community, and Unforgettable Nights

Tucked away on New Briggate in Leeds, a modest yet remarkable venue is set to celebrate two decades of fostering music, community, and unforgettable nights. Built from the ground up by the Young family, Sela Bar has become an emblem of the city's vibrant nightlife and an essential platform for emerging artists.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Live Music and Community

The tale of Sela Bar is one of family, ambition, and a steadfast dedication to music. The Young family, driven by their shared passion for live events, took a leap of faith in 2002 by transforming a once-dilapidated space into the thriving venue it is today.

Known for its intimate atmosphere and diverse programming, Sela Bar has carved out a niche for itself in the realms of jazz, funk, and soul music. Its regular gigs draw crowds eager to discover new talent and enjoy the soulful sounds that resonate within the venue's walls.

Advertisment

But the bar's appeal extends beyond its live music offerings. Spoken word and poetry events have become a staple of Sela Bar's calendar, providing a platform for local wordsmiths and offering patrons a chance to engage with the arts in a more personal and thought-provoking way.

A Launchpad for Talent

Over its 20-year history, Sela Bar has played host to an impressive roster of musicians. From Corinne Bailey Rae's captivating vocals to Brian Auger's masterful keyboard skills, the venue has welcomed a diverse array of established acts.

Advertisment

Yet it's not just the big names that have graced Sela Bar's stage. The venue has long been a champion of up-and-coming talent, offering a supportive space for emerging artists to hone their craft and connect with fans.

In keeping with this ethos, all gigs at Sela Bar operate on a pay-as-you-feel basis, ensuring that financial constraints never stand in the way of enjoying great music.

Celebrating 20 Years in Style

Advertisment

To mark this significant milestone, Sela Bar is pulling out all the stops with a series of special events designed to celebrate its rich history and look towards the future.

Among the highlights is a live band karaoke night, giving patrons the chance to step into the spotlight and perform alongside a group of seasoned musicians. For those looking to relive the past, a noughties party will transport guests back to the early days of Sela Bar, complete with era-defining tunes and nostalgic vibes.

In true Sela Bar fashion, the celebrations will also include a takeover by the venue's original resident DJs, who will be spinning tracks that have defined the bar's distinctive sound over the years.

As the sun sets on Sela Bar's 20th anniversary, it's clear that this unassuming venue has left an indelible mark on Leeds' music scene. Through its commitment to community, live music, and fostering talent, Sela Bar has become more than just a place to enjoy a night out—it's a testament to the power of passion and perseverance.

And as the sounds of laughter, applause, and soulful melodies continue to fill its hallowed halls, there's no doubt that Sela Bar will remain a cherished institution for years to come.