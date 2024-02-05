Scott and Mark Hoying: A Tale of Love, Marriage, and Music at the 66th Grammys

At the 66th Grammy Awards, the spotlight was stolen by the delightful duo, Scott and Mark Hoying. Emerging on the red carpet as newlyweds, they radiated joy and contentment, marking a new chapter in their lives. Their interview with The Advocate painted a picture of a couple enjoying the fruits of their union, their lives now filled with the excitement of a new home, adorable puppies, and the anticipation of their upcoming project.

A Love Story in the Limelight

Married in July, the Hoyings have been soaking up marital bliss. Their wedding ceremony, a spectacle in its own right, was graced by an unforgettable performance by Scott. He enthralled attendees with a medley of songs by popular K-pop band BLACKPINK, a performance that still echoes in the minds of those who were privileged to witness it.

From Singing to Storytelling

While their love story continues to unfold, the Hoyings have endeavored to transcribe their emotion into words. Their upcoming book, titled 'How Lucky Am I?', is scheduled for release on May 21st. It narrates the tale of two love-struck mayflies, an allegorical exploration of their own love story. The book stands as a testament to their journey, their love, and the joy they've found in each other.

Role Models in the LGBTQ+ Community

On being role models in the LGBTQ+ community, the Hoyings expressed gratitude. Scott reflected on the importance of queer visibility in the media, emphasizing the significance of successful, love-filled queer relationships in mainstream narrative. Their own story, they hope, will inspire others to embrace their identity and seek out their own love stories.

Plans for the Future

Looking ahead, the couple radiated excitement at the prospect of expanding their family. Children, they revealed, are part of their near future plans. Meanwhile, Scott shared that his involvement with the musical group Pentatonix will continue, albeit with a slight shift in focus. The group plans to spend less time on the road, focusing more on studio work and potentially a new album, promising fans more of the harmonious melodies they've come to love.