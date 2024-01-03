en English
Music

SB19: Redefining the Landscape of P-pop and OPM Industry in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
SB19: Redefining the Landscape of P-pop and OPM Industry in 2023

SB19, the Filipino boy band that has captured the hearts of millions across the globe, redefined the landscape of the P-pop and OPM industry in 2023. The quintet, consisting of members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, has demonstrated their prowess not only in their collective endeavors but also in their individual pursuits. The year marked a significant turning point for the group – the launch of their second EP ‘Pagtatag’, a worldwide tour, and their own company establishment, 1Z Entertainment.

SB19: A New Dawn in the P-pop and OPM Industry

The group’s ambition to challenge and reshape the industry finds its footing in their innovative venture, 1Z Entertainment. As part of this initiative, they asserted their independence by regaining control of their group name after resolving a dispute with their former agency, ShowBT Philippines, demonstrating their resilience in the face of adversity. Their second EP, ‘Pagtatag’, is a testament to their growing musical maturity and their unwavering commitment to their craft.

Global Recognition and Grammy Nomination

SB19’s impact wasn’t just limited to the domestic scene. Their song ‘Gento‘, off the ‘Pagtatag’ EP, caught the attention of the international music community, even earning an approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards. Although they did not clinch the coveted award, the nomination alone underscored their potential and marked a milestone in their thriving career.

Individual Pursuits and Collective Triumphs

Each member also pursued individual projects, showcasing their multifaceted talents. Pablo, apart from being the CEO of 1Z, took the reins in writing and producing music, while Josh and Ken released solo tracks. Stell won a coaching stint on ‘The Voice Generations’, and Justin ventured into creative direction and his own business, Visar Society. Their collective efforts culminated in a spectacular performance at the Asia Artist Awards held in Bulacan, where SB19 bagged the Best Artist and Hot Trend awards, capping off a roller coaster year.

As SB19 celebrated their fifth anniversary with various events, their journey reflects a narrative of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will. This year has been a testament to their growth, their resilience, and their unwavering pursuit of their dreams. SB19’s journey is not just about their success, but it’s also about their relentless spirit and their passion for redefining the music industry. With their continued success, SB19 is indeed a beacon of hope for P-pop and OPM industry.

Music
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

