Saxon Unleashes 'Hell, Fire & Damnation' and Joins Forces with Judas Priest and Uriah Heep for a Legendary UK Tour

British heavy metal legends Saxon are set to ignite stages worldwide with the release of their 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire & Damnation," on January 19th, 2024. The album drops just ahead of the band's highly anticipated UK tour with Judas Priest and Uriah Heep, set to kick off in March.

Advertisment

A Legendary Collaboration

In an unexpected twist, Saxon invited Brian Tatler, guitarist of Diamond Head, to join their ranks for both live performances and album production. Tatler's contributions can be heard on three co-written tracks, adding a fresh edge to Saxon's signature sound.

Expedited Release and New Inspirations

Advertisment

Originally slated for November 2024, the release of "Hell, Fire & Damnation" was expedited due to the upcoming tour and the recent departure of co-founding guitarist Paul Quinn from touring. The album showcases a wide range of influences, with songs inspired by Sheffield, the Battle of Hastings, pirate radio stations, and even the Roswell UFO incident.

An Unforgettable Intro and More to Come

The album opens with a spoken word intro narrated by Brian Blessed, setting the stage for an unforgettable listening experience. As Saxon continues to headline major rock festivals in Europe and tour extensively around the world, fans can expect the band to maintain their fiery momentum, with plans to continue touring throughout 2024 and potentially release another album in the future.

Advertisment

Classic Tracks and Iconic Influence

Saxon's setlist will include time-honored anthems like "Wheels Of Steel" and "Denim and Leather," as well as new tracks from "Hell, Fire & Damnation." The band, part of the legendary 'Big Four' in the 70s, remains a powerful force in the heavy metal scene, inspiring countless artists for decades.

Uriah Heep, another iconic member of the 'Big Four,' is currently on tour to support their 2023 release, "Chaos & Colour." Fans and media worldwide have praised the album, further solidifying Uriah Heep's enduring legacy in the world of rock.