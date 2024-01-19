Saweetie and P-Lo Release New Anthem 'Do It For The Bay' in Collaboration with 49ers

In a powerful demonstration of music and sports coming together, artists Saweetie and P-Lo have partnered with the San Francisco 49ers to create a new anthem titled 'Do It For The Bay.' This stadium anthem not only celebrates the iconic 49ers but also pays homage to the spirit of the Bay Area in anticipation of the NFL team's divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisment

'Do It For The Bay': A Rallying Anthem

This collaboration aims to embody the core values of The Bay and provide a morale boost for the team as they face a challenging opponent. The lyrics of 'Do It For The Bay' include tributes to the 49ers and their faithful fans, creating a sense of unity and pride among the listeners. The song is available on multiple streaming platforms, making it accessible for fans worldwide to tune into the team's spirit.

Levi's: A Nod to Home

Advertisment

The music video for 'Do It For The Bay' sees P-Lo dressed in outfits provided by Levi's. This is a symbolic nod to the 49ers' home stadium at Levi's Stadium, further strengthening the connection between the song and the team. The inclusion of this detail showcases the well-thought-out planning that went into this anthem's creation.

Artists Capturing The Essence of The Bay

The 49ers' Senior Brand Marketing Director, Allie Dickens, has expressed that Saweetie and P-Lo have effectively captured the essence of The Bay in their anthem. This release comes soon after Saweetie's split from YG, suggesting that she is channeling her energy into her music. Creating anthems for NFL teams is a significant commitment, indicating Saweetie's dedication to her craft.