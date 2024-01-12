Sarkodie to Headline VIP Edition of Live Konnect in Accra

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, is primed to headline the VIP Edition of Live Konnect, scheduled for February 3, 2024, at the Soho venue inside Marina Mall, Accra. The event, a monthly series curated by DJ Mensah, is recognized for its unique blend of live band performances and intimate interactions between celebrities and fans.

Live Konnect: A Celebration of Ghanaian Talent

Since its inception, Live Konnect has consistently celebrated the talent and artistry within Ghana’s entertainment industry. The event has not only provided a platform for artists to showcase their craft but has also facilitated significant networking opportunities in the industry. Sarkodie, a BET award-winner, will be performing a medley of his hits. He will be joined by DJ Mensah and the characters band, promising attendees an evening of unrivaled entertainment and a truly unforgettable experience.

Sarkodie’s Return to Live Konnect

Sarkodie’s return to the Live Konnect stage is anticipated with bated breath, following his notable performance in 2021 at Coco Vanilla in East Legon. Sarkodie’s command of the stage and lyrical prowess have etched his name into the annals of Ghanaian music and beyond. His upcoming performance is set to be yet another testament to his enduring appeal in the music scene.

Opportunity for Fans

Tickets for the VIP Edition are currently available for purchase. In addition, attendees have the unique chance to win complimentary tickets through a sign-up promotion. Past iterations of the event have featured performances by acclaimed artists such as Sefa, Cina Soul, Mr. Drew, DatBeatGod, Kwabena Kwabena, Gambo, KiDi, Black Sherif, Sefa, Kofi Jamar, N Loso, LJ, Untouchable Band, Character, and Hajia4Reall, reflecting the high caliber of talent that graces the Live Konnect stage.