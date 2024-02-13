Santana & Counting Crows: Oneness Tour 2024 Set to Captivate Milwaukee

This summer, music lovers in Milwaukee are in for an unforgettable experience. Legendary guitarist Santana and acclaimed rockers Counting Crows will be gracing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater stage as part of their highly anticipated Oneness Tour. The co-headlining trek, which includes 29 North American shows, is set to make its second-leg stop in Milwaukee on July 26.

A Night of Musical Oneness

The Oneness Tour 2024 promises to deliver an electrifying evening of music, blending the iconic sounds of Santana with the captivating energy of Counting Crows. Fans who purchase tickets to the Milwaukee show will also receive free admission to German Fest on the same day, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Santana: A Legacy of Timeless Music

With over five decades in the industry and 27 studio albums under their belt, Santana has cemented their place in music history. Led by the incomparable Carlos Santana, a Grammy-winning guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the band will showcase their extensive discography, including hits from their Grammy-winning album 'Supernatural,' which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Counting Crows: The Soundtrack of a Generation

Formed in 1991, Counting Crows has amassed a fervent following and sold over 20 million records worldwide. Known for their hits like 'Mr. Jones' and 'Round Here,' the band has won Grammy and Academy Awards, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene. Fans can look forward to hearing these beloved tracks and more during their performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Tickets for the Oneness Tour 2024 in Milwaukee will be available for presale on February 14 for Citi cardmembers and artists. General sale will commence on February 16 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster and at the Summerfest box office. Don't miss your chance to witness these legendary acts share the stage and create an unforgettable night of music.

Note: The Oneness Tour 2024 will kick off in Hollywood, Florida on June 14 and conclude in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2. The Milwaukee show takes place on July 26 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.