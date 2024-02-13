Santana and Counting Crows Unite for the Oneness Tour 2024

Gear up for a musical extravaganza as legendary guitarist Santana and acclaimed rockers Counting Crows join forces for the Oneness Tour 2024. The North American tour, featuring 29 stops, kicks off in Hollywood, Florida on June 14 and concludes in Phoenix on September 2.

A Symphony of Legends

Carlos Santana, the Grammy-winning guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will take the stage alongside Counting Crows, known for their 1993 breakthrough album 'August and Everything After'. This unique collaboration promises a memorable blend of Santana's iconic guitar riffs and Counting Crows' distinctive sound.

Santana, with a career spanning five decades, will mesmerize fans with songs from his extensive discography. His 1999 album 'Supernatural', which won a staggering nine Grammys, is sure to feature prominently in the setlist.

Counting Crows, who have sold over 20 million records and won both Grammy and Academy Awards, will showcase their hits from the past and present. Their more recent singles, such as 'Butter Miracle, Suite One', are expected to resonate with the crowd.

The Oneness Tour: A Musical Journey

The Oneness Tour will traverse North America, with a mix of arena and amphitheater performances. The American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee is among the prestigious venues hosting this spectacular event on July 26.

The tour includes stops in major cities like Toronto, Cincinnati, Austin, and many more. Each performance will offer a unique experience, blending the diverse musical styles of Santana and Counting Crows.

Get Your Tickets Now!

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Friday, February 16, at 10 am local time. However, Citi cardholders can secure their spots starting February 14.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness two legendary acts sharing the stage. The Oneness Tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of music, unity, and the enduring power of human creativity.

As we eagerly await the tour, let's reflect on the words of Santana: "The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart." The Oneness Tour promises to open hearts through the universal language of music.