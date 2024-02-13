Santana and Counting Crows Join Forces for the 'Oneness Tour' in Summer 2024

The music world is buzzing with excitement as two legendary acts, Santana and Counting Crows, announce their joint 'Oneness Tour' for the summer of 2024. The tour will commence on June 14th in Hollywood, Florida, and conclude on September 2nd in Phoenix, Arizona.

A Symphony of Soulful Sounds

This 29-city North American trek promises a unique, soulful experience for fans of both bands. Carlos Santana and Counting Crows will perform at arenas and amphitheaters across the continent, with stops in Florida, New York, California, and more. This tour marks a triumphant return to live performances after the previous delays and cancellations due to the pandemic and Carlos Santana's health issues.

Celebrating the Silver Jubilee of 'Supernatural'

As part of the 'Oneness Tour,' Santana will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his iconic 1999 album 'Supernatural.' The Grammy-winning album, which catapulted Santana back into mainstream popularity, features hits like "Smooth" and "Maria Maria." Fans can look forward to hearing these classics, along with other fan favorites from Santana's extensive five-decade career.

A Melodious Journey Across North America

Ticket sales for the 'Oneness Tour' will begin with a Citi presale on February 14th, followed by general on-sale starting on February 16th at 10 a.m. local time. Some notable stops on the tour include performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on July 26th and the Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview in Massachusetts on an unannounced date.

This highly anticipated tour will showcase the enduring talent of both Santana and Counting Crows, offering fans a memorable night of music that transcends genres and generations. With hits from their extensive music catalogs and passion-filled performances, the 'Oneness Tour' will undoubtedly be a highlight of the summer concert season.

As the 'Oneness Tour' takes flight, music lovers can anticipate an unforgettable journey filled with soulful sounds, celebrated classics, and the magic that only these two legendary acts can provide. The countdown to the summer of 2024 has begun, and fans can hardly wait to experience the musical oneness that awaits them.