Sand Bay’s In Cider Festival: A Weekend of Music and Entertainment

The celebrated In Cider Festival in Sand Bay is set to usher in a galvanizing weekend from February 2 to 4, replete with an invigorating line-up of live acts from the festival scene. The high-voltage list includes prominent bands such as The Leylines, The Destroyers, Skimmity Hitchers, Pet Needs, Riskee & The Ridicule, and Wilswood Buoys, among others.

More Than Just Music

The festival, held indoors at the Sand Bay Holiday Village, promises a diverse range of entertainment. Guests can partake in engaging activities like karaoke, bingo, and fancy dress, while also having access to a games room and swimming pool. The festival, organized by Fuelled By Cider, aims to offer attendees an immersive experience beyond just good music.

Ticket Options and Pricing

Beyond the standard weekend ticket that includes accommodation, Fuelled By Cider has introduced a limited number of day and weekend tickets without accommodation. These tickets have been designed for locals or attendees who do not require accommodation. Day tickets, priced at £35 for one day or £99 for the entire three days, also include an evening meal and access to all music and entertainment.

Join the Fun

Tickets are available for purchase on the Fuelled By Cider website. Kev Davis from Fuelled By Cider invites local people to avail of the day tickets and join the festival. Known for its fun atmosphere and great vibes, the In Cider Festival presents a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in a weekend of memorable music and entertainment.