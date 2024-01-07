en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Music

Sand Bay’s In Cider Festival: A Weekend of Music and Entertainment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Sand Bay’s In Cider Festival: A Weekend of Music and Entertainment

The celebrated In Cider Festival in Sand Bay is set to usher in a galvanizing weekend from February 2 to 4, replete with an invigorating line-up of live acts from the festival scene. The high-voltage list includes prominent bands such as The Leylines, The Destroyers, Skimmity Hitchers, Pet Needs, Riskee & The Ridicule, and Wilswood Buoys, among others.

More Than Just Music

The festival, held indoors at the Sand Bay Holiday Village, promises a diverse range of entertainment. Guests can partake in engaging activities like karaoke, bingo, and fancy dress, while also having access to a games room and swimming pool. The festival, organized by Fuelled By Cider, aims to offer attendees an immersive experience beyond just good music.

Ticket Options and Pricing

Beyond the standard weekend ticket that includes accommodation, Fuelled By Cider has introduced a limited number of day and weekend tickets without accommodation. These tickets have been designed for locals or attendees who do not require accommodation. Day tickets, priced at £35 for one day or £99 for the entire three days, also include an evening meal and access to all music and entertainment.

Join the Fun

Tickets are available for purchase on the Fuelled By Cider website. Kev Davis from Fuelled By Cider invites local people to avail of the day tickets and join the festival. Known for its fun atmosphere and great vibes, the In Cider Festival presents a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in a weekend of memorable music and entertainment.

0
Music
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Music

See more
1 min ago
Gujarati Folk Singer Geeta Rabari Acknowledged by Prime Minister for Latest Bhajan
Renowned Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari, known as ‘Kutchi Koel’, has received high praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her latest bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’. This devotional song celebrates the much-anticipated consecration of Lord Ram at the grand temple in Ayodhya. A Song Reverberating With Spiritual Anticipation The bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’,
Gujarati Folk Singer Geeta Rabari Acknowledged by Prime Minister for Latest Bhajan
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
51 mins ago
Dorchester's Vinyl Van Gears Up for Eclectic Music Event
2023: The Year of Rising Stars and Melodic Dominance in Jamaican Music
55 mins ago
2023: The Year of Rising Stars and Melodic Dominance in Jamaican Music
Juelz Santana: A Tale of Hip-Hop Prominence and Personal Resilience
10 mins ago
Juelz Santana: A Tale of Hip-Hop Prominence and Personal Resilience
Striking The Right Chords: Monét Ngo's Unique Blend of Music and Education
35 mins ago
Striking The Right Chords: Monét Ngo's Unique Blend of Music and Education
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
51 mins ago
Nigy Boy: The Vision-Impaired Artist Making Waves on the Reggae Charts
Latest Headlines
World News
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
20 seconds
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
36 seconds
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
49 seconds
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
1 min
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
2 mins
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
2 mins
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
2 mins
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
4 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
5 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app